Getting ready to PCS with dependents? Make you you talk with your Exceptional Family Member Plan Technician to get all the advice you need before you move.
You can find out more at www.myvector.us.af.mil
|Date Taken:
|05.23.2022
|Date Posted:
|05.26.2022 22:56
|Category:
|PSA
|Video ID:
|845128
|VIRIN:
|220523-F-FG548-481
|Filename:
|DOD_109023700
|Length:
|00:01:00
|Location:
|OSAN AIR BASE, 41, KR
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Let me tell you something about EFMP, by SrA Heather Ley, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
