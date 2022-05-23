Let me tell you something about EFMP

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/845128" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

Getting ready to PCS with dependents? Make you you talk with your Exceptional Family Member Plan Technician to get all the advice you need before you move.



You can find out more at www.myvector.us.af.mil