Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    USAG Humphreys AANHP Celebration

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    CAMP HUMPHREYS, 41, SOUTH KOREA

    05.23.2022

    Video by Senior Airman Hannah Strobel 

    DMA AFN Pacific Media Bureau-Korea

    Servicemembers at U.S. Army Garrison Humphreys (Camp Humphreys) celebrated the contributions of Asian American Native Hawaiian and Pacific Islanders to our culture, history and heritage of the Armed Forces.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 05.23.2022
    Date Posted: 05.26.2022 22:56
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 845127
    VIRIN: 220523-F-DN249-327
    Filename: DOD_109023699
    Length: 00:01:00
    Location: CAMP HUMPHREYS, 41, KR

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, USAG Humphreys AANHP Celebration, by SrA Hannah Strobel, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Asian Pacific Islander Month

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT