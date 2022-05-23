Servicemembers at U.S. Army Garrison Humphreys (Camp Humphreys) celebrated the contributions of Asian American Native Hawaiian and Pacific Islanders to our culture, history and heritage of the Armed Forces.
|Date Taken:
|05.23.2022
|Date Posted:
|05.26.2022 22:56
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|845127
|VIRIN:
|220523-F-DN249-327
|Filename:
|DOD_109023699
|Length:
|00:01:00
|Location:
|CAMP HUMPHREYS, 41, KR
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, USAG Humphreys AANHP Celebration, by SrA Hannah Strobel, identified by DVIDS
