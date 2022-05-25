Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    3d Marine Division Squad Competition: Day 4 B-Roll

    OKINAWA, JAPAN

    05.25.2022

    Video by Cpl. Hassanen Attabi 

    3rd Marine Division     

    U.S. Marines with 3rd Marine Division participate in a squad competition at the Jungle Warfare Training Center and on Camp Gonsalves, Okinawa, Japan, May 22-26, 2022. The week-long competition was held to test squads from across the Marine Corps in their mastery of warfighting skills. (U.S. Marine Corps Video by Cpl. Hassanen Attabi)

    Date Taken: 05.25.2022
    Date Posted: 05.27.2022 00:27
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 845112
    VIRIN: 220525-M-AR498-656
    Filename: DOD_109023610
    Length: 00:02:12
    Location: OKINAWA, JP

    This work, 3d Marine Division Squad Competition: Day 4 B-Roll, by Cpl Hassanen Attabi, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

