    Eighth Army LANPAC 2022 Video (Long Version)

    CAMP HUMPHREYS, 41, SOUTH KOREA

    05.16.2022

    Video by Spc. Diana Rose Faulve 

    8th Army

    Video shown at LANPAC 2022 in Hawaii, May 17-19, 2022. Video highlights Eighth Army units and history. Can be used outside of LANPAC.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 05.16.2022
    Date Posted: 05.26.2022 20:28
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 845111
    VIRIN: 220516-A-NZ592-0001
    PIN: 220516
    Filename: DOD_109023607
    Length: 00:05:39
    Location: CAMP HUMPHREYS, 41, KR

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Eighth Army LANPAC 2022 Video (Long Version), by SPC Diana Rose Faulve, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Korea
    Eighth Army

