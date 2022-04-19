Eighth District – National Safe Boating Week 2022 – In the Dark

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Members from Coast Guard Station Port Aransas and Coast Guard Sector/Air Station Corpus Christi discuss what equipment they use during a search and rescue case at night and how the public can make it easier for rescues crews to find them at Sector/Air Station Corpus Christi April 19, 2022. Members at Sector/Air Station Corpus Christi provided boating safety tips as part of National Safe Boating Week, a week-long annual campaign for the Coast Guard and agency partners to emphasize the importance of safe boating practices and the use of boating safety equipment. (U.S. Coast Guard video by Petty Officer 2nd Class Ryan Dickinson and Petty Officer 3rd Class Riley Perkofski)