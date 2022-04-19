Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Eighth District – National Safe Boating Week 2022 – In the Dark

    CORPUS CHRISTI, TX, UNITED STATES

    04.19.2022

    Video by Petty Officer 2nd Class Ryan Dickinson 

    U.S. Coast Guard District 8     

    Members from Coast Guard Station Port Aransas and Coast Guard Sector/Air Station Corpus Christi discuss what equipment they use during a search and rescue case at night and how the public can make it easier for rescues crews to find them at Sector/Air Station Corpus Christi April 19, 2022. Members at Sector/Air Station Corpus Christi provided boating safety tips as part of National Safe Boating Week, a week-long annual campaign for the Coast Guard and agency partners to emphasize the importance of safe boating practices and the use of boating safety equipment. (U.S. Coast Guard video by Petty Officer 2nd Class Ryan Dickinson and Petty Officer 3rd Class Riley Perkofski)

    Date Taken: 04.19.2022
    Date Posted: 05.26.2022 18:19
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 845089
    VIRIN: 220419-G-VY010-1003
    Filename: DOD_109023320
    Length: 00:02:41
    Location: CORPUS CHRISTI, TX, US 

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Eighth District – National Safe Boating Week 2022 – In the Dark, by PO2 Ryan Dickinson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Corpus Christi
    Coast Guard
    National Safe Boating Week
    Port Aransas

