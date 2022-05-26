Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    LAFW COMREL at Ronald McDonald House

    CA, UNITED STATES

    05.26.2022

    Video by Petty Officer 2nd Class Colin Sheridan 

    Navy Region Southwest

    Los Angeles (May 26, 2022) - Sailors, assigned to the amphibious transport dock ship USS Portland (LPD 27), and Marines, assigned to the Marine Light Attack Helicopter Training Squadron (HMLAT) 303, carry mattresses out of the Los Angeles Ronald McDonald House during a community relations event as part of Los Angeles Fleet Week. LAFW is an opportunity for the American public to meet their Navy, Marine Corps and Coast Guard teams and experience America's sea services. During fleet week, service members participate in various community service events, showcase capabilities and equipment to the community, and enjoy the hospitality of Los Angeles and its surrounding areas. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Colin Sheridan)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 05.26.2022
    Date Posted: 05.26.2022 18:36
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 845086
    VIRIN: 220526-N-TC096-167
    Filename: DOD_109023273
    Length: 00:00:12
    Location: CA, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, LAFW COMREL at Ronald McDonald House, by PO2 Colin Sheridan, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    TAGS

    Los Angeles
    Los Angeles Fleet Week
    LAFW2022
    #LAFleetWeek2022

