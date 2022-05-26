Los Angeles (May 26, 2022) - Sailors, assigned to the amphibious transport dock ship USS Portland (LPD 27), and Marines, assigned to the Marine Light Attack Helicopter Training Squadron (HMLAT) 303, carry mattresses out of the Los Angeles Ronald McDonald House during a community relations event as part of Los Angeles Fleet Week. LAFW is an opportunity for the American public to meet their Navy, Marine Corps and Coast Guard teams and experience America's sea services. During fleet week, service members participate in various community service events, showcase capabilities and equipment to the community, and enjoy the hospitality of Los Angeles and its surrounding areas. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Colin Sheridan)
|Date Taken:
|05.26.2022
|Date Posted:
|05.26.2022 18:36
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|845086
|VIRIN:
|220526-N-TC096-167
|Filename:
|DOD_109023273
|Length:
|00:00:12
|Location:
|CA, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, LAFW COMREL at Ronald McDonald House, by PO2 Colin Sheridan, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT