Pianist and Fort McCoy community member Michelle Jones plays a song selection May 26, 2022, during the 2022 Memorial Day Prayer Luncheon at Fort McCoy, Wis. Jones was among several participants in the luncheon that included special guest speakers, special prayers provided by clergy, and music to honor fallen veterans for Memorial Day. Nearly three dozen community members attended the event that also included a free lunch. The event was organized by the Fort McCoy Religious Support Office. (U.S. Army Video by Scott T. Sturkol, Public Affairs Office, Fort McCoy, Wis.)
|Date Taken:
|05.26.2022
|Date Posted:
|05.26.2022 18:11
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|845076
|VIRIN:
|220526-A-OK556-756
|Filename:
|DOD_109023069
|Length:
|00:00:54
|Location:
|FORT MCCOY, WI, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Pianist Michelle Jones plays during Fort McCoy's 2022 Memorial Day Prayer Luncheon, by Scott Sturkol, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT