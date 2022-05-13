Lucas Jordan, the high intensity tactical training (HITT) coordinator on Marine Corps Air Station (MCAS) Cherry Point, talks about the air station’s newest addition, an outdoor HITT facility MCAS Cherry Point, North Carolina, May 13, 2022. This new facility offers a wider array of workout routines and equipment to its patrons, as well as instructor led physical training sessions (U.S. Marine Corps video by Lance Cpl. Noah Braswell)
“Play-Doh Meets Dora” by Cameron Maria and Edu Espinal. No attribution required per YouTube Studio Audio Library License.
|Date Taken:
|05.13.2022
|Date Posted:
|05.26.2022 16:39
|Category:
|Interviews
|Video ID:
|845071
|VIRIN:
|225013-M-SP612-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_109022890
|Length:
|00:01:28
|Location:
|MCAS CHERRY POINT, NC, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, MCAS Cherry Point's new HITT Facility, by LCpl Noah Braswell, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
