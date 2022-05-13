Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    MCAS Cherry Point's new HITT Facility

    MCAS CHERRY POINT, NC, UNITED STATES

    05.13.2022

    Video by Lance Cpl. Noah Braswell 

    Marine Corps Air Station Cherry Point

    Lucas Jordan, the high intensity tactical training (HITT) coordinator on Marine Corps Air Station (MCAS) Cherry Point, talks about the air station’s newest addition, an outdoor HITT facility MCAS Cherry Point, North Carolina, May 13, 2022. This new facility offers a wider array of workout routines and equipment to its patrons, as well as instructor led physical training sessions (U.S. Marine Corps video by Lance Cpl. Noah Braswell)

    “Play-Doh Meets Dora” by Cameron Maria and Edu Espinal. No attribution required per YouTube Studio Audio Library License.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 05.13.2022
    Date Posted: 05.26.2022 16:39
    Category: Interviews
    Video ID: 845071
    VIRIN: 225013-M-SP612-1001
    Filename: DOD_109022890
    Length: 00:01:28
    Location: MCAS CHERRY POINT, NC, US

    TAGS

    Cherry Point
    PT
    MCAS Cherry Point
    HITT
    High Intesity Tactical Training
    DOTMIL

