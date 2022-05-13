MCAS Cherry Point's new HITT Facility

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Lucas Jordan, the high intensity tactical training (HITT) coordinator on Marine Corps Air Station (MCAS) Cherry Point, talks about the air station’s newest addition, an outdoor HITT facility MCAS Cherry Point, North Carolina, May 13, 2022. This new facility offers a wider array of workout routines and equipment to its patrons, as well as instructor led physical training sessions (U.S. Marine Corps video by Lance Cpl. Noah Braswell)



“Play-Doh Meets Dora” by Cameron Maria and Edu Espinal. No attribution required per YouTube Studio Audio Library License.