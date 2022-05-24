220524 40th Helicopter Squadron SAR Training

The 40th Helicopter Squadron not only helps protect our missile field, they help protect our community with their search and rescue capabilities. Today crew members sharpened those skills by conducting a SAR exercise out in the Montana wilderness.
