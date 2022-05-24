Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    220524 40th Helicopter Squadron SAR Training

    UNITED STATES

    05.24.2022

    Video by Beau Wade 

    341st Missile Wing Public Affairs

    The 40th Helicopter Squadron not only helps protect our missile field, they help protect our community with their search and rescue capabilities. Today crew members sharpened those skills by conducting a SAR exercise out in the Montana wilderness.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 05.24.2022
    Date Posted: 05.26.2022 16:54
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 845069
    VIRIN: 220524-F-GL494-0001
    Filename: DOD_109022875
    Length: 00:11:36
    Location: US

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 220524 40th Helicopter Squadron SAR Training, by Beau Wade, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    TAGS

    u.s. air force
    malmstrom
    341st missile wing
    40th helicopter squadron

