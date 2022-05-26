The Aloha Minute is a monthly video highlighting events that have recently occurred aboard Marine Corps Base Hawaii, May 26, 2022. The video is part of an ongoing series capturing events that occur throughout the several bases that make up MCBH. Music track "A Walk" courtesy of Mystery Mammal. (U.S. Marine Corps video by MCBH COMMSTRAT)
|Date Taken:
|05.26.2022
|Date Posted:
|05.26.2022 18:07
|Category:
|Series
|Video ID:
|845068
|VIRIN:
|220526-M-SS016-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_109022833
|Length:
|00:02:08
|Location:
|MARINE CORPS BASE HAWAII, HI, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, Aloha Minute, by Cpl Samantha Sanchez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT