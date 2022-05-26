Day 2: 3rd Infantry Division Best Squad Competition

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



U.S. Army Soldiers assigned to 3rd Infantry Division test their physical readiness and resilience on the final day of 3rd ID's Best Squad Competition at Fort Stewart, Georgia, May 26, 2022. Competition events, like the Best Squad Competition, are a test of grit and toughness, foster readiness and esprit de corps, and are a fundamental part of the Division's method of building lethal, cohesive teams and expert leaders. (U.S. Army video by Pfc. Duke Edwards, 50th Public Affairs Detachment)