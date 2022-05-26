Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Day 2: 3rd Infantry Division Best Squad Competition

    FORT STEWART, GA, UNITED STATES

    05.26.2022

    Video by Pfc. Duke Edwards 

    3rd Infantry Division

    U.S. Army Soldiers assigned to 3rd Infantry Division test their physical readiness and resilience on the final day of 3rd ID's Best Squad Competition at Fort Stewart, Georgia, May 26, 2022. Competition events, like the Best Squad Competition, are a test of grit and toughness, foster readiness and esprit de corps, and are a fundamental part of the Division's method of building lethal, cohesive teams and expert leaders. (U.S. Army video by Pfc. Duke Edwards, 50th Public Affairs Detachment)

    Date Taken: 05.26.2022
    Date Posted: 05.26.2022 16:40
    Category: B-Roll
    Location: FORT STEWART, GA, US 

    3rd Infantry Division
    Best Squad Competition
    Rock of the Marne
    Dogface Soldier

