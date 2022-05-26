U.S. Army Soldiers assigned to 3rd Infantry Division test their physical readiness and resilience on the final day of 3rd ID's Best Squad Competition at Fort Stewart, Georgia, May 26, 2022. Competition events, like the Best Squad Competition, are a test of grit and toughness, foster readiness and esprit de corps, and are a fundamental part of the Division's method of building lethal, cohesive teams and expert leaders. (U.S. Army video by Pfc. Duke Edwards, 50th Public Affairs Detachment)
|Date Taken:
|05.26.2022
|Date Posted:
|05.26.2022 16:40
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|845064
|VIRIN:
|220526-A-MA645-1005
|Filename:
|DOD_109022769
|Length:
|00:01:26
|Location:
|FORT STEWART, GA, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Day 2: 3rd Infantry Division Best Squad Competition, by PFC Duke Edwards, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT