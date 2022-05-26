San Pedro, Calif. (May 26, 2022) – A Defense Support for Civil Authority Senior Leadership Seminar was held aboard Battleship Iowa Museum as part of Los Angeles Fleet Week (LAFW) 2022. LAFW is an opportunity for the American public to meet their Navy, Marine Corps and Coast Guard teams and experience America's sea services. During fleet week, service members participate in various community service events, showcase capabilities and equipment to the community, and enjoy the hospitality of Los Angeles and its surrounding areas. (U.S. Navy video by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Pyoung K. Yi)
|Date Taken:
|05.26.2022
|Date Posted:
|05.26.2022 17:07
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|845054
|VIRIN:
|220526-N-VY375-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_109022622
|Length:
|00:09:03
|Location:
|SAN PEDRO, CA, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, LA Fleet Week: DSCA Senior Leadership Seminar, by PO2 Pyoung Yi, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
