The 130th Airlift Wing received its 8th and final C-130 J-30 Super Hercules aircraft, Thursday, May 26, 2022, at McLaughlin Air National Guard Base, Charleston, West Virginia.
|Date Taken:
|05.26.2022
|Date Posted:
|05.26.2022 15:08
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|845053
|VIRIN:
|220526-Z-FC129-9002
|Filename:
|DOD_109022617
|Length:
|00:03:10
|Location:
|CHARLESTON, WV, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, 130th Airlift Wing Receives 8th and final C-130 J-30 Super Hercules, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT