    130th Airlift Wing Receives 8th and final C-130 J-30 Super Hercules

    CHARLESTON, WV, UNITED STATES

    05.26.2022

    Courtesy Video

    West Virginia National Guard

    The 130th Airlift Wing received its 8th and final C-130 J-30 Super Hercules aircraft, Thursday, May 26, 2022, at McLaughlin Air National Guard Base, Charleston, West Virginia.

    Date Taken: 05.26.2022
    Date Posted: 05.26.2022 15:08
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 845053
    VIRIN: 220526-Z-FC129-9002
    Filename: DOD_109022617
    Length: 00:03:10
    Location: CHARLESTON, WV, US 

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 130th Airlift Wing Receives 8th and final C-130 J-30 Super Hercules, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    WVNG
    West Virginia National Gaurd
    130th Air Wing
    130th Airlift Wing

