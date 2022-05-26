Soldiers assigned to 3rd Infantry Division carry heavy equipment from one point to another in the mystery event portion of the 3rd ID’s Best Squad Competition at Fort Stewart, Georgia, May 26, 2022. Competitive events, like the Best Squad Competition, are a test of grit and toughness, foster readiness and esprit de corps, and are a fundamental part of the Division’s method of building lethal, cohesive teams and expert leaders. (U.S. Army video by Spc. Daniel Thompson, 50th Public Affairs Detachment)
|Date Taken:
|05.26.2022
|Date Posted:
|05.26.2022 15:12
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|845033
|VIRIN:
|222605-A-AB240-2001
|Filename:
|DOD_109022506
|Length:
|00:01:00
|Location:
|FORT STEWART, GA, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, 3rd Infantry Division Best Squad Competition, by SPC Daniel Thompson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
