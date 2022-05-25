Army and Marine Corps Members Conduct Training Exercise, May 2022

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Soldiers of the 8th Forward Surgical Team, 18th Medical Command, conduct a joint exercise with U.S. Marine Corps, Marine Medium Tiltrotor Squadron (VMM) 363, and Tripler Army Medical Center personnel at TAMC, May 25, 2022. The training was conducted in order to expand joint ground and air capabilities between the U.S. Army and U.S. Marine Corps forces. (U.S. Army video by Claudia LaMantia)