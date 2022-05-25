Soldiers of the 8th Forward Surgical Team, 18th Medical Command, conduct a joint exercise with U.S. Marine Corps, Marine Medium Tiltrotor Squadron (VMM) 363, and Tripler Army Medical Center personnel at TAMC, May 25, 2022. The training was conducted in order to expand joint ground and air capabilities between the U.S. Army and U.S. Marine Corps forces. (U.S. Army video by Claudia LaMantia)
|Date Taken:
|05.25.2022
|Date Posted:
|05.26.2022 14:39
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|845031
|VIRIN:
|220525-D-VN697-612
|Filename:
|DOD_109022473
|Length:
|00:02:02
|Location:
|TRIPLER ARMY MEDICAL CENTER, HI, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, Army and Marine Corps Members Conduct Training Exercise, May 2022, by Claudia LaMantia, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT