    Army and Marine Corps Members Conduct Training Exercise, May 2022

    TRIPLER ARMY MEDICAL CENTER, HI, UNITED STATES

    05.25.2022

    Video by Claudia LaMantia 

    Tripler Army Medical Center

    Soldiers of the 8th Forward Surgical Team, 18th Medical Command, conduct a joint exercise with U.S. Marine Corps, Marine Medium Tiltrotor Squadron (VMM) 363, and Tripler Army Medical Center personnel at TAMC, May 25, 2022. The training was conducted in order to expand joint ground and air capabilities between the U.S. Army and U.S. Marine Corps forces. (U.S. Army video by Claudia LaMantia)

    Date Taken: 05.25.2022
    Date Posted: 05.26.2022 14:39
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 845031
    VIRIN: 220525-D-VN697-612
    Filename: DOD_109022473
    Length: 00:02:02
    Location: TRIPLER ARMY MEDICAL CENTER, HI, US 

    This work, Army and Marine Corps Members Conduct Training Exercise, May 2022, by Claudia LaMantia, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Tripler Army Medical Center
    18th Medical Command
    8th Forward Surgical Team
    VMM-363
    USAGHawaii
    Regional Health Command Hawaii

