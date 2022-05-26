Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Commander congratulates second grade readers

    HANSCOM AIR FORCE BASE, MA, UNITED STATES

    05.26.2022

    Video by Mark Wyatt 

    66th Air Base Group Public Affairs

    Col. Katrina Stephens, installation commander, congratulates Hanscom Primary School second graders for their reading achievements.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 05.26.2022
    Date Posted: 05.26.2022 12:53
    Category: PSA
    Video ID: 844992
    VIRIN: 220526-F-SF323-001
    Filename: DOD_109022009
    Length: 00:01:15
    Location: HANSCOM AIR FORCE BASE, MA, US 

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Commander congratulates second grade readers, by Mark Wyatt, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    U.S. Air Force
    Hanscom Air Force Base
    Hanscom Primary School

