Col. Katrina Stephens, installation commander, congratulates Hanscom Primary School second graders for their reading achievements.
|Date Taken:
|05.26.2022
|Date Posted:
|05.26.2022 12:53
|Category:
|PSA
|Video ID:
|844992
|VIRIN:
|220526-F-SF323-001
|Filename:
|DOD_109022009
|Length:
|00:01:15
|Location:
|HANSCOM AIR FORCE BASE, MA, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Commander congratulates second grade readers, by Mark Wyatt, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT