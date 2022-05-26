Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    344th MI BN run

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    GOODFELLOW AIR FORCE BASE, TX, UNITED STATES

    05.26.2022

    Video by Senior Airman Michael Bowman and Senior Airman Abbey Rieves

    17th Training Wing Public Affairs

    More than 600 Army cadre and students of the 344th Military Intelligence Battalion participate in a formation run

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 05.26.2022
    Date Posted: 05.26.2022 12:32
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 844989
    VIRIN: 220526-F-DX569-467
    Filename: DOD_109021954
    Length: 00:01:05
    Location: GOODFELLOW AIR FORCE BASE, TX, US 

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 344th MI BN run, by SrA Michael Bowman and SrA Abbey Rieves, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    joint training
    17th training wing
    AETC
    formation run
    344th MI BN

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT