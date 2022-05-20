Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Marine Minute: 17XX Information Maneuver

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    UNITED STATES

    05.20.2022

    Video by Cpl. Oneg Plisner 

    Defense Media Activity - Marines

    As the world changes, the Marine Corps adapts to change with it. The new information maneuver occupation field aims to modernize the Marine Corps information warfare strategy and allow Marines to lateral move into this new occ. field. (U.S. Marine Corps Video by Cpl. Oneg Plisner)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 05.20.2022
    Date Posted: 05.26.2022 12:04
    Category: Newscasts
    Video ID: 844977
    VIRIN: 220520-M-WJ192-052
    Filename: DOD_109021747
    Length: 00:00:59
    Location: US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Marine Minute: 17XX Information Maneuver, by Cpl Oneg Plisner, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    DMAMVMM
    DMAMPROD
    2030
    USMCNEWS
    USMCINNOVATION
    PROFESSIONOFARMS

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT