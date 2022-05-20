As the world changes, the Marine Corps adapts to change with it. The new information maneuver occupation field aims to modernize the Marine Corps information warfare strategy and allow Marines to lateral move into this new occ. field. (U.S. Marine Corps Video by Cpl. Oneg Plisner)
|Date Taken:
|05.20.2022
|Date Posted:
|05.26.2022 12:04
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Video ID:
|844977
|VIRIN:
|220520-M-WJ192-052
|Filename:
|DOD_109021747
|Length:
|00:00:59
|Location:
|US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Marine Minute: 17XX Information Maneuver, by Cpl Oneg Plisner, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT