Marine Minute: 17XX Information Maneuver

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/844977" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

As the world changes, the Marine Corps adapts to change with it. The new information maneuver occupation field aims to modernize the Marine Corps information warfare strategy and allow Marines to lateral move into this new occ. field. (U.S. Marine Corps Video by Cpl. Oneg Plisner)