AFIMSC Capability: Logistics Readiness - IMSC-TV

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/844968" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

The Air Force Installation and Mission Support Center executes nine major mission areas for the Department of the Air Force.

Each mission area delivers a capability that is necessary for Airmen to fly, fight, and win and Guardians to protect U.S. and allied interests in space. Combined, AFIMSC’s capabilities deliver globally integrated installation and mission support that enhances warfighter lethality and readiness for America’s Air and Space Forces.

Logistics readiness is one of these capabilities. (U.S. Air Force video by Marcelo Joniaux)