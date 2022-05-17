AFIMSC Capability: Logistics Readiness - IMSC-TV

The Air Force Installation and Mission Support Center executes nine major mission areas for the Department of the Air Force.
Each mission area delivers a capability that is necessary for Airmen to fly, fight, and win and Guardians to protect U.S. and allied interests in space. Combined, AFIMSC’s capabilities deliver globally integrated installation and mission support that enhances warfighter lethality and readiness for America’s Air and Space Forces.
Logistics readiness is one of these capabilities. (U.S. Air Force video by Marcelo Joniaux)
