Dr. Myra Gray, USASAC's Deputy to the Commanding General, delivers a message to the workforce in anticipation of employees returning to the building.
|Date Taken:
|05.06.2022
|Date Posted:
|05.26.2022 11:38
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|844965
|VIRIN:
|220526-A-IK167-001
|Filename:
|DOD_109021512
|Length:
|00:03:00
|Location:
|US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Message to the Workforce, by Tim Hanson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT