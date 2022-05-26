Flags In 2022

Soldiers from the 3d U.S. Infantry Regiment (The Old Guard) participate in “Flags-In”, where Soldiers placed U.S. flags at the headstones and niche of service members buried at Arlington National Cemetery, Va. Over 250,000 flags were planted at the final resting place of our Nation's fallen.
|05.26.2022
|05.26.2022 10:44
|B-Roll
|844957
|220526-A-GA562-669
|DOD_109021391
|00:06:36
|ARLINGTON NATIONAL CEMETERY, VA, US
|1
|1
