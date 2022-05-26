In honor of AAPI Heritage Month, here is TSgt Linda Allenhall, Sheppard NCO Academy, sharing her family’s story of immigration from China & the value of working hard to make your dreams a reality.
|Date Taken:
|05.26.2022
|Date Posted:
|05.26.2022 10:21
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|844953
|VIRIN:
|220526-F-RR907-001
|Filename:
|DOD_109021318
|Length:
|00:03:39
|Location:
|TX, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, AAPI Heritage Feature: TSgt Linda Allen Hall, by Benjamin Remmert, identified by DVIDS
No keywords found.
