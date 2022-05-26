Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    AAPI Heritage Feature: TSgt Linda Allen Hall

    TX, UNITED STATES

    05.26.2022

    Video by Benjamin Remmert 

    82nd Training Wing Public Affairs

    In honor of AAPI Heritage Month, here is TSgt Linda Allenhall, Sheppard NCO Academy, sharing her family’s story of immigration from China & the value of working hard to make your dreams a reality.

    Date Taken: 05.26.2022
    Date Posted: 05.26.2022 10:21
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 844953
    VIRIN: 220526-F-RR907-001
    Filename: DOD_109021318
    Length: 00:03:39
    Location: TX, US

    This work, AAPI Heritage Feature: TSgt Linda Allen Hall, by Benjamin Remmert, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Sheppard Air Force Base
    AAPI
    Asian American Pacific Heritage Month

