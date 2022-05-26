In this week’s look around the Air Force, a successful launch of a hypersonic weapon off the California Coast, Eielson Air Force Base, Alaska marks the completion of their F-35A fleet, and former secretary of the Air Force Barbara Barrett is recognized for her accomplishments as her official portrait is unveiled at the Pentagon.
|Date Taken:
|05.26.2022
|Date Posted:
|05.26.2022 09:03
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|844944
|VIRIN:
|220526-F-HA846-643
|Filename:
|DOD_109021130
|Length:
|00:02:00
|Location:
|US
|Downloads:
|2
|High-Res. Downloads:
|2
This work, Around the Air Force: Hypersonic Test, Alaska's F-35s, Barrett Portrait Unveiled, by SSgt Mikayla Daly, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT