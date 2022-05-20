A Warrior's Farewell

Sgt. 1st Class Justin Ka'Ahanui performs a Maori Haka for the outgoing command team of Special Operations Joint Task Force Levant during an awards ceremony on May 20. The haka was both a gesture of respect and a celebration of his Asian Pacific Islander Heritage, and Sgt. 1st Class Ka'Ahanui explains the importance of the haka as part of Polynesian warrior culture.
|Date Taken:
|05.20.2022
|Date Posted:
|05.26.2022 08:27
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|844940
|VIRIN:
|220520-A-NV895-205
|Filename:
|DOD_109020985
|Length:
|00:01:30
|Location:
|CAMP XIPHOS, JO
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
