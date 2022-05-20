Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    A Warrior's Farewell

    CAMP XIPHOS, JORDAN

    05.20.2022

    Video by Sgt. 1st Class Lisa Rodriguez Presley 

    Special Operations Joint Task Force - Levant

    Sgt. 1st Class Justin Ka'Ahanui performs a Maori Haka for the outgoing command team of Special Operations Joint Task Force Levant during an awards ceremony on May 20. The haka was both a gesture of respect and a celebration of his Asian Pacific Islander Heritage, and Sgt. 1st Class Ka'Ahanui explains the importance of the haka as part of Polynesian warrior culture.

    This work, A Warrior's Farewell, by SFC Lisa Rodriguez Presley, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

