A Warrior's Farewell

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/844940" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

Sgt. 1st Class Justin Ka'Ahanui performs a Maori Haka for the outgoing command team of Special Operations Joint Task Force Levant during an awards ceremony on May 20. The haka was both a gesture of respect and a celebration of his Asian Pacific Islander Heritage, and Sgt. 1st Class Ka'Ahanui explains the importance of the haka as part of Polynesian warrior culture.