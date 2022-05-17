The 2d Cavalry Regiment and Vilseck Elementary School partnered up to host a career day for the students on May 17, 2022. 2CR sent medical, Explosive Ordinance Disposal and Stryker crews to let children in the community learn about career fields in the Army.
This video was filmed on May 17, 2022
Video by SGT Danilo Pascaretta, AFN Bavaria
Produced by SGT Danilo Pascaretta, AFN Bavaria
Lower third information:
@00:46
SPC Wendy Frias
Medic, 4th Squadron, 2d Cavalry Regiment
|Date Taken:
|05.17.2022
|Date Posted:
|05.26.2022 07:54
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|844938
|VIRIN:
|220517-A-IQ277-078
|Filename:
|DOD_109020962
|Length:
|00:03:52
|Location:
|VILSECK, BY, DE
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, 2CR Career Day B-Roll and Interview, by SGT Danilo Pascaretta, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT