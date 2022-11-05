U.S. Marines with 3d Marine Division take part in Counter Assault Exercise on Okinawa, Japan, May 11, 2022. During this force-on-force exercise, an infantry company with 3/2 rapidly deployed into the double-canopy jungles of the Northern Training Area to defend against an assault from another infantry company with 1st Battalion, 3d Marines. This exercise was designed to increase 3d Marine Division’s ability to seize and defend key maritime terrain, such as islands or coastal areas, and conduct Expeditionary Advanced Base Operations in the western Pacific. 3/2 is deployed under 4th Marines, 3d Marine Division as part of the Unit Deployment Program. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Cpl. Jackson Dukes)
|Date Taken:
|05.11.2022
|Date Posted:
|05.26.2022 07:00
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|844932
|VIRIN:
|220511-M-JD525-200
|Filename:
|DOD_109020886
|Length:
|00:01:58
|Location:
|CAMP GONSALVES, OKINAWA, JP
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, Counter Assault Exercise, by Cpl Jackson Dukes, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT