    RP, GERMANY

    05.19.2022

    Video by Airman 1st Class Christopher Chen 

    AFN Spangdahlem

    Diversity and inclusiveness highlight video for Spangdahlem's 52nd Medical Group. The video consists of interviews about personal experiences and beliefs in regards to the topic.

    Date Taken: 05.19.2022
    Date Posted: 05.26.2022 06:44
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 844929
    VIRIN: 220519-F-LM252-395
    Filename: DOD_109020877
    Length: 00:01:35
    Location: RP, DE

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Diversity, by A1C Christopher Chen, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Diversity
    Spangdahlem Air Base
    DMA
    AFN Europe
    A1C Christopher Chen
    Spangdahlem AFN

