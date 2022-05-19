Diversity and inclusiveness highlight video for Spangdahlem's 52nd Medical Group. The video consists of interviews about personal experiences and beliefs in regards to the topic.
|Date Taken:
|05.19.2022
|Date Posted:
|05.26.2022 06:44
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|844929
|VIRIN:
|220519-F-LM252-395
|Filename:
|DOD_109020877
|Length:
|00:01:35
|Location:
|RP, DE
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Diversity, by A1C Christopher Chen, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT