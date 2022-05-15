Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Yokota’s U.S., Japan DFAC team cooks up excellence

    YOKOTA AIR BASE, TOKYO, JAPAN

    05.15.2022

    Video by Tech. Sgt. Christopher Hubenthal 

    374th Airlift Wing Public Affairs

    The Yokota Samurai Café DFAC team is comprised of U.S. service members and Japanese employees who work together to serve, on average, more than 500 meals a day to the base population. Yokota’s dining facility was awarded the 2022 Air Force John L. Hennessy Food Service Excellence Award for Region 2, for the second year in a row. Yokota’s DFAC was selected for its excellence in management effectiveness, force readiness support, food quality and production, employee and customer relations, training, and safety awareness. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Christopher Hubenthal)

    Date Taken: 05.15.2022
    Date Posted: 05.26.2022 03:31
    Category: PSA
    Video ID: 844923
    VIRIN: 220526-F-AD344-1003
    Filename: DOD_109020751
    Length: 00:01:17
    Location: YOKOTA AIR BASE, TOKYO, JP 

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    This work, Yokota’s U.S., Japan DFAC team cooks up excellence, by TSgt Christopher Hubenthal, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    PACAF
    Japan
    services
    DFAC
    374 AW
    FSS

