Yokota’s U.S., Japan DFAC team cooks up excellence

The Yokota Samurai Café DFAC team is comprised of U.S. service members and Japanese employees who work together to serve, on average, more than 500 meals a day to the base population. Yokota’s dining facility was awarded the 2022 Air Force John L. Hennessy Food Service Excellence Award for Region 2, for the second year in a row. Yokota’s DFAC was selected for its excellence in management effectiveness, force readiness support, food quality and production, employee and customer relations, training, and safety awareness. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Christopher Hubenthal)