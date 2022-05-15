The Yokota Samurai Café DFAC team is comprised of U.S. service members and Japanese employees who work together to serve, on average, more than 500 meals a day to the base population. Yokota’s dining facility was awarded the 2022 Air Force John L. Hennessy Food Service Excellence Award for Region 2, for the second year in a row. Yokota’s DFAC was selected for its excellence in management effectiveness, force readiness support, food quality and production, employee and customer relations, training, and safety awareness. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Christopher Hubenthal)
|Date Taken:
|05.15.2022
|Date Posted:
|05.26.2022 03:31
|Category:
|PSA
|Video ID:
|844923
|VIRIN:
|220526-F-AD344-1003
|Filename:
|DOD_109020751
|Length:
|00:01:17
|Location:
|YOKOTA AIR BASE, TOKYO, JP
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Yokota’s U.S., Japan DFAC team cooks up excellence, by TSgt Christopher Hubenthal, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
