Promotional video to highlight the 2022 Army Heritage Month and the Eighth Army birthday. (Video produced by Spc. Diana R. Faulve/Eighth Army public affairs office)
|Date Taken:
|05.26.2022
|Date Posted:
|05.26.2022 01:33
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|844918
|VIRIN:
|220526-A-NZ592-0001
|Filename:
|DOD_109020597
|Length:
|00:00:59
|Location:
|KR
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Eighth Army 2022 Army Heritage Month video, by SPC Diana Rose Faulve, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
