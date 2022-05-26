Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Eighth Army 2022 Army Heritage Month video

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    SOUTH KOREA

    05.26.2022

    Video by Spc. Diana Rose Faulve 

    8th Army

    Promotional video to highlight the 2022 Army Heritage Month and the Eighth Army birthday. (Video produced by Spc. Diana R. Faulve/Eighth Army public affairs office)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 05.26.2022
    Date Posted: 05.26.2022 01:33
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 844918
    VIRIN: 220526-A-NZ592-0001
    Filename: DOD_109020597
    Length: 00:00:59
    Location: KR

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Eighth Army 2022 Army Heritage Month video, by SPC Diana Rose Faulve, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    korea
    service
    overseas
    army history
    army heritage

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT