Project Inclusion - SSG Miki Dodge, U.S. Army MEDDAC Japan

Chief of Staff of the Army Gen. James C. McConville was quoted as saying, "Our diverse workforce is a competitive advantage, and the Army must continue to offer fair treatment, access and opportunity across the force."
Through #ProjectInclusion, senior leaders have worked to improve inclusion across the force. Here at Camp Zama, we were inspired to share the stories of some of the members of our diverse community.
In this vignette, Staff Sgt. Miki Dodge, formally assigned to U.S. Army MEDDAC – Japan, talks about growing up in a multicultural environment, both in Japan and Guam, which he says helped him serve as a bridge between his host-nation and U.S. Forces teammates while stationed overseas.
