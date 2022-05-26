Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Project Inclusion - SSG Miki Dodge, U.S. Army MEDDAC Japan

    ZAMA, KANAGAWA, JAPAN

    05.26.2022

    Video by Daisuke Sato 

    U.S. Army Garrison - Japan

    Chief of Staff of the Army Gen. James C. McConville was quoted as saying, "Our diverse workforce is a competitive advantage, and the Army must continue to offer fair treatment, access and opportunity across the force."

    Through #ProjectInclusion, senior leaders have worked to improve inclusion across the force. Here at Camp Zama, we were inspired to share the stories of some of the members of our diverse community.

    In this vignette, Staff Sgt. Miki Dodge, formally assigned to U.S. Army MEDDAC – Japan, talks about growing up in a multicultural environment, both in Japan and Guam, which he says helped him serve as a bridge between his host-nation and U.S. Forces teammates while stationed overseas.

    Date Taken: 05.26.2022
    Date Posted: 05.26.2022 00:58
    Category: Series
    Video ID: 844911
    VIRIN: 220526-A-MS361-548
    Filename: DOD_109020454
    Length: 00:03:35
    Location: ZAMA, KANAGAWA, JP 

    Downloads: 0
    This work, Project Inclusion - SSG Miki Dodge, U.S. Army MEDDAC Japan, by Daisuke Sato, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Army Equality
    Army Team
    Project Inclusion

