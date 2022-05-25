Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    2 ID Sling Load Training

    SOUTH KOREA

    05.25.2022

    Video by Senior Airman Irelan Summers 

    AFN Humphreys

    The 2nd Infantry Division Sustainment Brigade conducts Sling Load Training May 17-22, 2022, on Camp Humphreys.

    Date Taken: 05.25.2022
    Date Posted: 05.26.2022 00:13
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 844907
    VIRIN: 220526-F-MQ455-852
    Filename: DOD_109020408
    Length: 00:00:29
    Location: KR

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 2 ID Sling Load Training, by SrA Irelan Summers, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Army
    USAG
    slingloadtraining

