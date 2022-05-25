Sailors assigned to USS Portland (LPD 27) and Marines assigned to 15th Marine Expeditionary Unit volunteer at St. Francis Center

LOS ANGELES (MAY 25, 2022) Sailors, assigned to the San Antonio-class amphibious transport dock ship USS Portland (LPD 27), and Marines, assigned to 15th Marine Expeditionary Unit, volunteer at St. Francis Center during Los Angeles Fleet Week 22 (LAFW) May 25. LAFW is an opportunity for the American public to meet their Navy, Marine Corps and Coast Guard teams and experience America's sea services. During fleet week, service members participate in various community service events, showcase capabilities and equipment to the community, and enjoy the hospitality of Los Angeles and its surrounding areas. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Kelsey S. Culbertson/Released)
|05.25.2022
Date Posted: 05.25.2022
|B-Roll
