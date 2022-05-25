Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Sailors assigned to USS Portland (LPD 27) and Marines assigned to 15th Marine Expeditionary Unit volunteer at St. Francis Center

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES

    05.25.2022

    Video by Petty Officer 3rd Class Kelsey Culbertson 

    Navy Region Southwest

    LOS ANGELES (MAY 25, 2022) Sailors, assigned to the San Antonio-class amphibious transport dock ship USS Portland (LPD 27), and Marines, assigned to 15th Marine Expeditionary Unit, volunteer at St. Francis Center during Los Angeles Fleet Week 22 (LAFW) May 25. LAFW is an opportunity for the American public to meet their Navy, Marine Corps and Coast Guard teams and experience America's sea services. During fleet week, service members participate in various community service events, showcase capabilities and equipment to the community, and enjoy the hospitality of Los Angeles and its surrounding areas. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Kelsey S. Culbertson/Released)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 05.25.2022
    Date Posted: 05.25.2022 20:10
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 844846
    VIRIN: 220525-N-QR052-1098
    PIN: 123456
    Filename: DOD_109020169
    Length: 00:00:09
    Location: LOS ANGELES, CA, US 

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Sailors assigned to USS Portland (LPD 27) and Marines assigned to 15th Marine Expeditionary Unit volunteer at St. Francis Center, by PO3 Kelsey Culbertson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    LAFW2022
    #LAFleetWeek2022

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT