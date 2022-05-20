MLB2022 1SG DeJesus

U.S. Army 1st Sgt. Noel DeJesus with the 21st Signal Brigade recorded Shout Out to New York Yankees on May 20, 2022, at Fort Detrick, Maryland (U.S. Army video by Sgt. 1st Class Tatyana Battles)
|Date Taken:
|05.20.2022
|Date Posted:
|05.25.2022 19:29
|Category:
|Greetings
|Video ID:
|844842
|VIRIN:
|220520-A-EP563-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_109020115
|Length:
|00:00:09
|Location:
|FREDERICK, MD, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
