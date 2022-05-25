Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    USS Rushmore: Connecting Past and Present

    SASEBO, NAGASAKI, JAPAN

    05.25.2022

    Video by Lt. John Stevens 

    Amphibious Squadron 11

    USS Rushmore (LSD 47) arrived in Sasebo on Nov. 17, 2021. Across the basin, Rushmore's very first commanding officer, retired Capt. Bruce Dunscombe, teaches junior officers at the Navigation, Seamanship and Shiphandling Training simulator.

    TAGS

    CO
    history
    USS Rushmore
    NSST
    Navigation Seamanship and Shiphandling Training
    Bruce Dunscombe

