video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/844835" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

SAN PEDRO, Calif. (May 25, 2022) – Soldiers unload a Joint Light Tactical Vehicle (JLTV) in the parking lot of the Battleship USS Iowa Museum during Los Angeles Fleet Week May 25, 2022. LAFW is an opportunity for the American public to meet their Navy, Marine Corps and Coast Guard teams and experience America's sea services. During fleet week, service members participate in various community service events, showcase capabilities and equipment to the community, and enjoy the hospitality of Los Angeles and its surrounding areas. (U.S. Navy video by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Colin Sheridan)