Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    LA Fleet Week: Sailors and Marines Volunteer at Ronald McDonald House

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES

    05.25.2022

    Video by Petty Officer 2nd Class Pyoung Yi 

    Navy Region Southwest

    LOS ANGELES (May 25, 2022) – U.S. Sailors, assigned to the amphibious assault ship USS Essex (LHD2), and U.S. Marines, assigned to the 15th Marine Expeditionary Unit, move mattresses at the Los Angeles Ronald McDonald House as part of Los Angeles Fleet Week (LAFW) May 25, 2022. LAFW is an opportunity for the American public to meet their Navy, Marine Corps and Coast Guard teams and experience America's sea services. During fleet week, service members participate in various community service events, showcase capabilities and equipment to the community, and enjoy the hospitality of Los Angeles and its surrounding areas. (U.S. Navy video by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Pyoung K. Yi)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 05.25.2022
    Date Posted: 05.25.2022 17:48
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 844823
    VIRIN: 220525-N-VY375-2001
    Filename: DOD_109019897
    Length: 00:04:56
    Location: LOS ANGELES, CA, US 

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, LA Fleet Week: Sailors and Marines Volunteer at Ronald McDonald House, by PO2 Pyoung Yi, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Los Angeles
    Third Fleet
    CNRSW
    NRSW
    Los Angeles Fleet Week
    LAFW2022

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT