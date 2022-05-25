LA Fleet Week: Sailors and Marines Volunteer at Ronald McDonald House

LOS ANGELES (May 25, 2022) – U.S. Sailors, assigned to the amphibious assault ship USS Essex (LHD2), and U.S. Marines, assigned to the 15th Marine Expeditionary Unit, move mattresses at the Los Angeles Ronald McDonald House as part of Los Angeles Fleet Week (LAFW) May 25, 2022. LAFW is an opportunity for the American public to meet their Navy, Marine Corps and Coast Guard teams and experience America's sea services. During fleet week, service members participate in various community service events, showcase capabilities and equipment to the community, and enjoy the hospitality of Los Angeles and its surrounding areas. (U.S. Navy video by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Pyoung K. Yi)
|Date Taken:
|05.25.2022
|Date Posted:
|05.25.2022 17:48
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|844823
|VIRIN:
|220525-N-VY375-2001
|Filename:
|DOD_109019897
|Length:
|00:04:56
|Location:
|LOS ANGELES, CA, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
