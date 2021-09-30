In part 15 of this series, 673d Air Lift Wing Commander, Colonel Kirsten G. Aguilar, introduces the patch of the 673d Air Lift Wing, PACAF's youngest wing.
|Date Taken:
|09.30.2021
|Date Posted:
|05.25.2022 21:47
|Category:
|Series
|Video ID:
|844820
|VIRIN:
|210930-F-DG902-010
|Filename:
|DOD_109019810
|Length:
|00:02:18
|Location:
|HI, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Patches of PACAF 15/16: 673d Air Lift Wing (JBER), by MSgt Eric E Flores, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
