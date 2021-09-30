Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Patches of PACAF 15/16: 673d Air Lift Wing (JBER)

    HI, UNITED STATES

    09.30.2021

    Video by Master Sgt. Eric E Flores 

    Pacific Air Forces Public Affairs

    In part 15 of this series, 673d Air Lift Wing Commander, Colonel Kirsten G. Aguilar, introduces the patch of the 673d Air Lift Wing, PACAF's youngest wing.

    Date Taken: 09.30.2021
    Date Posted: 05.25.2022 21:47
    Category: Series
    Video ID: 844820
    VIRIN: 210930-F-DG902-010
    Filename: DOD_109019810
    Length: 00:02:18
    Location: HI, US

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    This work, Patches of PACAF 15/16: 673d Air Lift Wing (JBER), by MSgt Eric E Flores, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Heritage
    PACAF
    Pacific Air Forces
    Kirsten Aguilar
    #AF75fet
    Patches of PACAF

