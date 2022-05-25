Air Force Materiel Command Executive Director, Patricia M. Young talks about her 37-years of civil service and lessons learned on the eve of her retirement.
|Date Taken:
|05.25.2022
|Date Posted:
|05.25.2022 17:06
|Category:
|Interviews
|Video ID:
|844818
|VIRIN:
|220525-F-ZS999-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_109019755
|Length:
|00:07:17
|Location:
|WRIGHT-PATTERSON AIR FORCE BASE, OH, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Young retires following 37 years of service, by Christopher Decker, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT