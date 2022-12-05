PACIFIC OCEAN (May 24, 2022) Sailors assemble and man the rails aboard amphibious assault ship USS Essex (LHD 2) for arrival to port of Los Angeles for Los Angeles Fleet Week, May 24, 2022. Los Angeles Fleet Week is an opportunity for the American public to meet their Navy, Marine Corps and Coast Guard teams and experience America's sea services. During fleet week, service members participate in various community service events, showcase capabilities and equipment to the community, and enjoy the hospitality of Los Angeles and its surrounding areas. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Joe Rolfe)
|Date Taken:
|05.12.2022
|Date Posted:
|05.25.2022 19:19
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|844816
|VIRIN:
|220524-N-SH698-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_109019737
|Length:
|00:00:59
|Location:
|LOS ANGELES, CA, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, USS Essex Los Angeles Fleet Week, by CPO Ace Rheaume, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT