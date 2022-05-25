220525-N-HI746-2001

U.S. Marines with Marine Medium Tiltrotor Squadron 164, Marine Light Attack Training Squadron 303 and Los Angeles Police Department Air Support landed in the parking lot of the Battleship USS Iowa Museum during Los Angeles Fleet Week May 25, 2022. Fleet Week is an annual, multi-day celebration of our nation’s Sea Services held on the LA Waterfront at the Port of Los Angeles over the Memorial Day Weekend. Free to the public, the event features public ship tours, military displays and equipment demonstrations, live entertainment, aircraft flyovers, and a Galley Wars culinary cook-off competition between Navy, Army, Marine and Coastguard teams. The event is May 24-30. (U.S. Navy video by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Carlos W. Hopper)
Los Angeles
Third Fleet
Los Angeles Fleet Week
LAFW2022
