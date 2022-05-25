220525-N-HI746-2001

Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    SAN PEDRO, CA, UNITED STATES

    05.25.2022

    Video by Petty Officer 2nd Class Carlos Hopper 

    Navy Region Southwest

    U.S. Marines with Marine Medium Tiltrotor Squadron 164, Marine Light Attack Training Squadron 303 and Los Angeles Police Department Air Support landed in the parking lot of the Battleship USS Iowa Museum during Los Angeles Fleet Week May 25, 2022. Fleet Week is an annual, multi-day celebration of our nation’s Sea Services held on the LA Waterfront at the Port of Los Angeles over the Memorial Day Weekend. Free to the public, the event features public ship tours, military displays and equipment demonstrations, live entertainment, aircraft flyovers, and a Galley Wars culinary cook-off competition between Navy, Army, Marine and Coastguard teams. The event is May 24-30. (U.S. Navy video by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Carlos W. Hopper)

