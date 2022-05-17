Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Senior Airman Michael Li

    UNITED STATES

    05.17.2022

    Video by Beau Wade 

    341st Missile Wing Public Affairs

    Senior Airman Michael Li shares his story of how he came to the United States, why he joined the Air Force and his pride as a medical technician.

    Date Taken: 05.17.2022
    Date Posted: 05.25.2022 16:32
    Category: Interviews
    Length: 00:02:29
    Language: English
    Location: US

    This work, Senior Airman Michael Li, by Beau Wade, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    U.S. Air Force
    Air Force Global Strike Command
    michael li
    AFGSC
    341st missile wing
    341 medical group

