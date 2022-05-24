A short video offering tips about boot camp. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Lance Cpl. Christopher McMurry)
|Date Taken:
|05.24.2022
|Date Posted:
|05.25.2022 15:08
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|844797
|VIRIN:
|220524-M-BK403-397
|Filename:
|DOD_109019393
|Length:
|00:00:27
|Location:
|US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Boot Camp Tips: Obstacle Course, by LCpl Christopher McMurry, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
