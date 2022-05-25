55 From the Field: Israel Area Office - Europe District

Lt. Gen. Scott Spellmon, USACE Commanding General and 55th Chief of Engineers, talks with Colonel Patrick Dagon, Europe District Commander and Area Engineer Brian Trzaska about the ongoing program USACE has in Israel.
Learn more about Europe District: https://www.nau.usace.army.mil/
