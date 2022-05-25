Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    55 From the Field: Israel Area Office - Europe District

    ISRAEL

    05.25.2022

    Video by Patrick Bloodgood 

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Headquarters

    Lt. Gen. Scott Spellmon, USACE Commanding General and 55th Chief of Engineers, talks with Colonel Patrick Dagon, Europe District Commander and Area Engineer Brian Trzaska about the ongoing program USACE has in Israel.

    Learn more about Europe District: https://www.nau.usace.army.mil/

