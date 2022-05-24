Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    ESSEX Sailors Man the Rails Timelaspe

    LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES

    05.24.2022

    Video by Chief Petty Officer Ace Rheaume 

    Navy Region Southwest

    PACIFIC OCEAN (May 24, 2022) Sailors assemble to man the rails aboard amphibious assault ship USS Essex (LHD 2) for arrival to port of Los Angeles for Los Angeles Fleet Week, May 24, 2022. Los Angeles Fleet Week is an opportunity for the American public to meet their Navy, Marine Corps and Coast Guard teams and experience America's sea services. During fleet week, service members participate in various community service events, showcase capabilities and equipment to the community, and enjoy the hospitality of Los Angeles and its surrounding areas (U.S. Navy video by Chief Mass Communication Specialist Ace Rheaume/Released)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 05.24.2022
    Date Posted: 05.25.2022 14:20
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 844782
    VIRIN: 220524-N-SI773-1001
    Filename: DOD_109019149
    Length: 00:00:22
    Location: LOS ANGELES, CA, US 

    LAFW2022

