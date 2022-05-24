Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Asian and Pacific Islander Month

    DORAL, FL, UNITED STATES

    05.24.2022

    Video by Sgt. Jameson Crabtree 

    U.S. Southern Command

    During the month of May, we honor the contributions and achievements of all Asain and Pacific Islander service men and women. To celebrate this years theme, " Advancing Leaders Through Collaborations," we commemorate the brave Asian and Pacific Islanders who fought for this country while paving the way for others to dedicate themselves to service.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 05.24.2022
    Date Posted: 05.25.2022 13:38
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 844777
    VIRIN: 220524-A-JC238-443
    Filename: DOD_109018982
    Length: 00:08:14
    Location: DORAL, FL, US 

    This work, Asian and Pacific Islander Month, by SGT Jameson Crabtree, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Asian
    SOUTHCOM
    Pacific Islander
    Asian and Pacific Islander Heritage Month

