Asian and Pacific Islander Month

During the month of May, we honor the contributions and achievements of all Asain and Pacific Islander service men and women. To celebrate this years theme, " Advancing Leaders Through Collaborations," we commemorate the brave Asian and Pacific Islanders who fought for this country while paving the way for others to dedicate themselves to service.
|Date Taken:
|05.24.2022
|Date Posted:
|05.25.2022 13:38
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|844777
|VIRIN:
|220524-A-JC238-443
|Filename:
|DOD_109018982
|Length:
|00:08:14
|Location:
|DORAL, FL, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
