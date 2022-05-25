Joint press conference with the NATO Secretary General and the Chair of the Presidency of Bosnia and Herzegovina (Q&A)

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Session of questions and answers following the joint press conference with the NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg and the Chair of the Presidency of Bosnia and Herzegovina, Šefik Džaferović at NATO headquarters in Brussels on 25 May 2022.