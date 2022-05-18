Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Why I Serve - SSG Tola Olamiju

    MARSEILLES, IL, UNITED STATES

    05.18.2022

    Video by Sarah Patterson 

    U.S. Army Sustainment Command

    While competing in the Best Warrior Competition, SSG Tola Olamiju shared that he joined the Army because he wanted something that would challenge him and make him a better person.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 05.18.2022
    Date Posted: 05.25.2022 12:24
    Category: Video Productions
    VIRIN: 220518-A-IK992-504
    Location: MARSEILLES, IL, US 

    TAGS

    Best warrior competition
    army sustainment command
    ASC
    Why I serve

