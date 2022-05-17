Team Moody observes National Police Week

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.





Team Moody observed National Police Week by hosting events throughout the week to honor defenders and those who have fallen in the line of duty. Some of the events included a six-mile ruck, a fire team gauntlet, a 5K run and more.