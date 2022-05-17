Team Moody observes National Police Week

Team Moody observed National Police Week by hosting events throughout the week to honor defenders and those who have fallen in the line of duty. Some of the events included a six-mile ruck, a fire team gauntlet, a 5K run and more.
05.17.2022
|05.25.2022 12:04
|Package
|844740
|220519-F-CX880-1001
|DOD_109018602
|00:01:28
MOODY AIR FORCE BASE, GA, US
|0
|0
