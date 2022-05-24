U.S. Marine Corps Band Performs During LAFW

SAN PEDRO (May 24, 2022) The U.S. Marine Corps band performs at Roxbury Memorial Park during Los Angeles Fleet Week (LAFW) in Los Angeles, Ca. May 24, 2022. LAFW is an opportunity for the American public to meet their Navy, Marine Corps and Coast Guard teams and experience America's sea services. During fleet week, service members participate in various community service events, showcase capabilities and equipment to the community, and enjoy the hospitality of Los Angeles and its surrounding areas. (U.S. Navy video by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Jordan Jennings)
|Date Taken:
|05.24.2022
|Date Posted:
|05.25.2022 11:04
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|844736
|VIRIN:
|220524-N-YV347-4002
|Filename:
|DOD_109018516
|Length:
|00:00:40
|Location:
|SAN PEDRO, CA, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
