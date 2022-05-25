Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    TRICARE Home Delivery

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    FALLS CHURCH, VA, UNITED STATES

    05.25.2022

    Video by Mara Dworkin 

    Military Health System

    The TRICARE Pharmacy Home Delivery is least expensive way to fill prescriptions after military pharmacies. Learn more: https://www.tricare.mil/homedelivery

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 05.25.2022
    Date Posted: 05.25.2022 10:47
    Category: PSA
    Video ID: 844729
    VIRIN: 220525-A-AB123-001
    Filename: DOD_109018474
    Length: 00:00:42
    Location: FALLS CHURCH, VA, US 

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, TRICARE Home Delivery, by Mara Dworkin, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    #TRICARE #Pharmacy #Prescriptions

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT